Report: Mackensie Alexander Leaves Bengals Camp After Father Jean Goes Missing

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander reportedly left training camp after his father went missing on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting the Okeechobee County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office is searching for Jean Odney Alexandre.

Pelissero explained Alexandre "came to northwest Okeechobee County with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the other man left Alexandre behind, per the sheriff's office."

CBS 12 News noted search parties include K9 teams, the Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and four-wheelers.

Alexander entered the NFL out of Clemson as a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He played the first four years of his career on the Vikings.

The Bengals signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.