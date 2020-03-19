Report: Ex-Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander Signs 1-Year, $4M Bengals Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander waits on the snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals continued their aggressive offseason Thursday by reportedly agreeing to a deal with cornerback Mackensie Alexander

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Alexander's deal will be worth $4 million for one year. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

