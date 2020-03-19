Report: Ex-Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander Signs 1-Year, $4M Bengals Contract

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals continued their aggressive offseason Thursday by reportedly agreeing to a deal with cornerback Mackensie Alexander.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Alexander's deal will be worth $4 million for one year.



