Report: Ex-Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander Signs 1-Year, $4M Bengals Contract

Report: Ex-Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander Signs 1-Year, $4M Bengals ContractMarch 19, 2020
Duane Burleson/Associated Press
The Cincinnati Bengals continued their aggressive offseason Thursday by reportedly agreeing to a deal with cornerback Mackensie Alexander.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Alexander's deal will be worth $4 million for one year.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Live: NFL Rumors Tracker 🍿
B/R reacts to every trade and FA rumor