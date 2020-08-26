Every NBA Team's Dream Offseason Trade Target

0 of 30

With a weak 2020 draft class and a salary cap that could end up decreasing due to revenue lost from the league going on hiatus, more NBA teams may be turning to the trade market for help this offseason.

All 30 teams should be assembling their trade big board, starting with the players who could reasonably become available for the right price.

Even dream trade targets have to be grounded in a little bit of reality, of course. Young franchise players like Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum certainly aren't going anywhere, and veterans like LeBron James, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard would have to demand a trade from their current franchises (and likely still wouldn't be moved).

Free agents are fair game here, as well. Even teams without cap space can orchestrate sign-and-trade deals as we saw with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat last offseason.

While the star power of every team's dream trade target can vary, these are the top guys each one should be calling about.