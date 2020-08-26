The Most Shocking Surprises of the NBA Playoffs so Far

1 of 8

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Without Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers were supposed to lose their first-round series to the Boston Celtics, so the general result isn't surprising. But how it all went down is rather shocking.

Even though eight points or fewer decided three of the four games, Boston dominated this sweep from start to finish. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker scored at will, Philly struggled to create offense and the entire team seemed to tune out coach Brett Brown. Even though the Celtics were a far more talented squad, it shouldn't have gotten this bad.

If the Orlando Magic could steal a win from the Milwaukee Bucks, then Philly should have won at least one game against the Celtics.

Despite what people on Twitter believe, every postseason outcome isn't a referendum on the team building process. However, this particular one might be.

After a long half-decade, The Process appears to be reaching a logical end point. After the team failed to get past the second round in three consecutive seasons, Brown's been fired, while Joel Embiid struck a somber, wistful tone at his Sunday press conference.

It would have been very easy to use Simmons' knee injury as an excuse to maintain the status quo, but general manager Elton Brand seems willing to make hard decisions at a time when the franchise requires some fresh energy.

The Sixers might be a major player on the trade market when the offseason begins.