Patrick Beverley Ruled Out for Clippers vs. Thunder After Suffering Knee Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder with right knee soreness, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Beverley came into Sunday averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15 games.

It's a setback for the guard who missed the five of the first six games in last season's playoffs with a strained left calf.

The Clippers relied more on Landry Shamet, Reggie Jackson and Lou Williams while Beverley rested last season, and the team seems more than capable of handling another absence. That doesn't mean the loss won't hurt—especially with Shamet replaced by Luke Kennard.

Los Angeles can also use Paul George to bring the ball up and get the offense moving.

Still, not having Beverley limits what L.A. can do on both ends of the floor and forces new head coach Ty Lue and the rest of the roster to adapt its game plan.