2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

The last time the Minnesota Timberwolves held the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, it worked out well for the franchise. They used the top selection in 2015 on Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been a two-time All-Star and continues to be one of the centerpieces Minnesota is building around.

Towns won't be the only No. 1 overall pick on the Timberwolves' 2020-21 roster, as they received the top selection in this year's draft in last week's lottery. But with no consensus top prospect in this year's class, Minnesota will have to decide which top-tier prospect will be the best to complement Towns and the rest of its core.

Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball, who played in Australia last year, are among the players who the Timberwolves will be deciding between. They have until Oct. 16 to decide, as this year's draft has been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't place until the playoffs are over.

Now that the complete first-round order is set, here's a mock for how things could unfold in this year's draft.

NBA Mock Draft, First Round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

7. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, PG, Kentucky

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

18. Dallas Mavericks: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Miami Heat: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Leandro Bolmaro, SG, FC Barcelona

23. Utah Jazz: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas Mavericks): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

26. Boston Celtics: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jaden McDaniels, PF, Washington

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Edwards could be a great fit in Minnesota

With Towns at center and D'Angelo Russell at point guard, the Timberwolves have players to build around at those positions. They could potentially benefit from having a strong wing player to add to their lineup, which should make Edwards an intriguing option when they're on the clock at No. 1.

Edwards is a 6'5" shooting guard who has a ton of potential. He played only one season at Georgia, averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32 games. And while it won't be an easy decision for Minnesota, Edwards is probably the best player in this year's class, plus he has a ton of upside.

"[Edwards] has a lightning-quick first step off the bounce that allows him to blow by defenders with ease," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently wrote. "He transitions speed to powerful explosiveness better than any other prospect in this class, which allows him to be a genuine shot-creator from all three levels."

Although the Timberwolves have made only one playoff appearance in the past 16 seasons (a first-round exit in 2018), they're starting to put the pieces in place to potentially turn things around soon. Edwards could help them do that, especially as he's likely to keep improving as he gains NBA experience.

Will Warriors hold on to No. 2 pick?

There was speculation about whether the Warriors would trade their first-round pick even before they found out they got the No. 2 selection in the draft lottery. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still on their roster, it's easy to see why they'd consider shopping it for a proven player and staying in win-now mode.

During the draft lottery broadcast, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the Warriors "are going to be aggressive in canvassing the league and using that pick as an asset in trade talks" (h/t Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire). So, although Golden State has several potential options, it appears a trade will at least be a consideration.

If the Warriors used the pick, Wiseman could be a solid choice as he would bring height to their lineup as a 7'1" center, but he also has the speed and athleticism to play at a high tempo. However, he played only three college games and may need some time to develop, so it's unknown how big of a role he could play in 2020-21.

Golden State may have gone an NBA-worst 15-50 this season, but Thompson missed the entire year and Curry was limited to five games. And with the No. 2 pick having a lot of trade value, it will be interesting to see what offers are rumored and what the Warriors decide to do.

Knicks' bad lottery luck continues

The Knicks had the sixth-best odds of landing the No. 1 pick, which gave them a decent chance to move up into the top five. Instead, they went the other way at the lottery, falling to the No. 8 selection. New York hasn't had a top-two pick since drafting Patrick Ewing No. 1 overall in 1985, and that streak has continued for at least another year.

There had been buzz about the Knicks and LaMelo Ball having mutual interest in each other, but it's unlikely he'll still be on the board when New York is on the clock at No. 8. If the Knicks really want the 19-year-old point guard, they'd have to trade up.

Still, New York should be able to draft a solid point guard at No. 8. Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton and French standout Killian Hayes could both be possibilities at that spot, depending on how the first seven picks go.

Haliburton could be a great option, as he has two years of college experience and took big strides in his development as a sophomore this past season. The Knicks need a point guard to build around, and Haliburton could pair well with shooting guard RJ Barrett in their backcourt for many years to come.