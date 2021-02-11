Rockets' Victor Oladipo Ruled out vs. Heat with Ankle, Foot Injuries

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Miami Heat with a sore right foot and ankle, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.



Any physical setback for the Indiana University product is notable considering he ruptured his quad in January 2019. That kept him sidelined until January 2020, and he also missed time during the 2019-20 campaign with knee and back injuries.

It wasn't long ago that Oladipo was considered one of the league's premier two-way playmakers as an All-NBA third-team selection who averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game in 2017-18.

While he struggled to replicate that type of impact in 2019-20 on the Indiana Pacers while averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals a night in just 19 games, he is averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2020-21.

Look for Houston to rely on the combination of Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr. and David Nwaba on the wing without Oladipo.