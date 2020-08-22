WWE's Nikki Bella Selling Arizona Home for $1.99M After 3 Months

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and her fiance, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, have placed their Arizona home on the market after just three months. The asking price is $1.995 million.

TMZ Sports reported the news Saturday. The house, which is located inside a gated community, features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and three fireplaces on a 10,000 square foot lot.

Total Bellas, an E! reality series centered around Nikki and her twin sister Brie, had featured the development and construction of the home during its most recent season.

Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child, a son, with Chigvintsev in July.

The 36-year-old California native confirmed her retirement from WWE in June 2019 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (via ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti):

"I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles. I've always had my neck issues, and after neck surgery it hasn't been OK. I [felt] like I needed to get that checkup before we went back for the tag titles.

"Then it came back that I herniated the disk above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, 'You're done, no more, you're out.'"

Bella was a two-time Divas champion before the women's division was rebranded. She was selected for the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her sister as part of its 2020 class.