The Offseason Blueprint for NBA Lottery Teams

0 of 14

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

For the 14 teams failing to make the 2019-20 NBA playoffs, the offseason has officially, officially begun.

With the NBA draft lottery now complete, teams have less than two months to prepare for the actual draft (Oct. 16) and the start of free agency (Oct. 18), assuming both don't get moved back.

Not all lottery teams are created equally, of course. The Golden State Warriors should be returning to title contention just by getting healthy bodies back, while teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons still need to hit on another draft pick or two to start talking playoffs.

Bubble invitees like the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and others could all be in the playoffs with one big offseason move, and the New York Knicks will undoubtedly be looking for a star anyway they can get one.

While every NBA lottery team's offseason goals should look a little different, these are the best paths for improvement for all 14 squads.