The Offseason Blueprint for NBA Lottery Teams

The Offseason Blueprint for NBA Lottery TeamsAugust 21, 2020
For the 14 teams failing to make the 2019-20 NBA playoffs, the offseason has officially, officially begun.
With the NBA draft lottery now complete, teams have less than two months to prepare for the actual draft (Oct. 16) and the start of free agency (Oct. 18), assuming both don't get moved back.
Not all lottery teams are created equally, of course. The Golden State Warriors should be returning to title contention just by getting healthy bodies back, while teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons still need to hit on another draft pick or two to start talking playoffs.
Bubble invitees like the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and others could all be in the playoffs with one big offseason move, and the New York Knicks will undoubtedly be looking for a star anyway they can get one.
While every NBA lottery team's offseason goals should look a little different, these are the best paths for improvement for all 14 squads.
Atlanta Hawks
Primary Offseason Goal: Make sure this is the final lottery trip
Atlanta has arguably the best crop of young talent in the NBA, an All-Star starter in Trae Young and what projects to be max cap space this offseason. In an Eastern Conference where two teams with losing records made the playoffs, the Hawks need to be postseason-bound in 2021.
So, what does this mean for Atlanta's offseason?
Getting one last high draft pick at No. 6 overall certainly helps, even if the Hawks have a potential long-term starter (and sixth man) at every position already with Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
From there, it doesn't hurt to sniff around the trade market with all those young players to offer. Bradley Beal and Young may give up 50 points a night, but they can turn around and score 60 by themselves. Buddy Hield would do wonders to improve Atlanta's league-worst 33.3 percent three-point shooting, and Gary Harris would be a good buy-low defensive option.
With no great options in free agency, signing players to one-year deals at high dollar amounts would help the Hawks compete for the playoffs while also keeping cap space open when the talent pool is far richer in 2021.
With Young extension-eligible next year, the Hawks need to do whatever it takes to reach the postseason as soon as possible.
Charlotte Hornets
Primary Offseason Goal: Draft the best center available
Despite finishing just two spots outside of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Hornets are far worse than even their 23-42 record would indicate.
Charlotte ranked 27th overall in net rating (minus-7.0) this season and doesn't possess any surefire future All-Stars on the roster.
The season wasn't all bad, of course. Breakout point guard Devonte' Graham helped push the Hornets to fourth in the NBA in assist percentage (63.9 percent), and PJ Washington enjoyed a strong rookie season. While the team needs a shooting guard to build around (no, not Terry Rozier), finding a franchise center may be more of a need.
Cody Zeller is entering the final year of his contract, and Charlotte was dead last in defensive rebounding (70.6 percent) this season.
While the Hornets should have a little cash to spend in free agency, this is a franchise still in desperate need of more young talent. James Wiseman, Onyeka Okongwu and Precious Achiuwa should be near the top of Charlotte's draft board, with all three grabbing double-digit rebounds per 36 minutes in college this season.
With the Hornets jumping all the way up to the No. 3 overall pick, it may be hard to pass on Wiseman's upside if he's still available.
Chicago Bulls
Primary Offseason Goal: Get set up for 2021 free agency
While Chicago should theoretically be good enough to make a jump into the Eastern Conference playoffs next year, the overall goal for the franchise should be far greater.
There's also a lot of untapped potential on the roster. From a junior-year slump for Lauri Markkanen to another injury-plagued season from Wendell Carter Jr., the Bulls could already make a big leap simply by hiring the right coach and getting a clean bill of health.
Whether they reach the playoffs in 2021 or not, however, Chicago needs to set itself up for the star-studded free-agent class to follow. Zach LaVine is already a great recruiting tool and a borderline All-Star, and Coby White averaged 23.7 points and 4.5 assists and shot 39.8 percent from three over his final 11 games.
An expiring $28.5 million player option for Otto Porter Jr. means the Bulls are headed for max cap space in 2021, when players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward can all become free agents.
If the Bulls can add one more strong draft pick to the roster at No. 4 overall and show noticeable growth next year, playing in the Chicago market should put them in prime position to land a franchise-changing free agent in 2021.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Primary Offseason Goal: Draft a franchise wing or big man
The Cavaliers have added four first-round picks over the past two years—three of them shoot-first guards. While Collin Sexton is on an upward trajectory and Kevin Porter Jr. dazzled as a rookie off the bench, Darius Garland looked rusty after missing nearly his entire freshman season at Vanderbilt.
The other pick, small forward Dylan Windler, missed the entire season with injuries and was shut down in January following a stress reaction in his lower leg. A healthy Windler projects as a floor-spacer off the bench, but the Cavs still don't have a young, franchise-changing talent on the wing or in the post.
Kevin Love will likely be shipped out for the first good trade offer the Cavaliers get, and even if Andre Drummond elects to pick up his $28.8 million player option, there's no guaranteeing a long-term future in Cleveland at his age (27). Tristan Thompson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason as well.
Armed with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft for the second straight year, the Cavs need to skip the guard positions and target a forward or center who can at least become a high-level starter for the next decade.
James Wiseman, Onyeka Okongwu, Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro and Deni Avdija should all be atop the Cavaliers' big board. After finishing dead last in defense for the past two years and next to last in 2017-18 (while going to the Finals!), the Cavs desperately need someone who can defend on the wing or protect the paint.
Detroit Pistons
Primary Offseason Goal: Find the point guard of the future
The Pistons are one of the few teams that don't have a long-term answer at point guard, a problem that should quickly be solved either via the draft or free agency.
Derrick Rose had a terrific season and has one of the NBA's best contracts going into next year ($7.7 million), but he will be 32 by the time the season begins and hasn't played more than 66 games since 2010-11.
The Pistons shouldn't even make getting off Blake Griffin's two-year, $75.6 million deal a priority. They should instead let him start the season and see if he can return to his All-Star form of 2018-19 while the length of the contract shrinks.
Luckily for Detroit, there appears to be plenty of fine point guard options in the draft. From Killian Hayes and Tyrese Haliburton to LaMelo Ball and Cole Anthony, any would give the Pistons a potential franchise floor general.
Passing on a point guard isn't a death sentence either, as the Pistons are one of the few teams with significant cap space. Throwing the bag at Fred VanVleet would be a solid investment, as the 26-year-old is enjoying a career year (17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals) and might enjoy playing for former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey again.
Golden State Warriors
Primary Offseason Goal: Trade the No. 2 pick for immediate help
Whoever the Warriors select with the No. 2 pick shouldn't matter—they should already have a trade lined up by then.
While developing a player like LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman for the future sounds great, Golden State can't afford to wait that long. Both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are already 30, and Stephen Curry is 32.
If there was an immediate-impact player like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant from the 2019 class, the conversation could be different. All the top players in this draft have significant question marks, from Edwards' shooting (29.4 percent from three) to Wiseman's inexperience (three college games, last played Nov. 12, 2019) to Ball's lack of defense. Each needs a lot of work to become a reliable member of a championship-chasing NBA team.
Imagine if the Cleveland Cavaliers had kept Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett based off their potential instead of trading for Kevin Love is 2014. Sacrificing upside makes sense if the rest of the roster can compete for a title right now.
The Warriors need to dangle the No. 2 pick and the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-three protected pick in 2021 to whatever team will offer them a win-now star and worry about the future later.
Memphis Grizzlies
Primary Offseason Goal: Don't settle for internal improvements
Despite tripping at the finish line, the Grizzlies looked like a playoff team for much of the 2019-20 season.
With no first-round pick this year and minimal cap space, Memphis will be forced to rely on the trade market or internal growth from Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.
While both Morant and Jackson should make the jump to All-Star status soon, even that may not be good enough to finish as a top-eight team in the West next year. The Golden State Warriors will almost certainly bump a team out, the Phoenix Suns looked much improved in the bubble, and the New Orleans Pelicans will be in the mix with a full season from Zion Williamson.
Memphis can't stay quiet. Even filling out the roster with some playoff-tested veterans at a discounted price (Paul Millsap, Avery Bradley, Wesley Matthews) would help balance out the young core, much like Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill did before the Andre Iguodala-Justise Winslow trade.
If the Grizzlies are serious about making the playoffs next season, just waiting for the kids to grow up won't be enough in a brutal Western Conference.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Primary Offseason Goal: Explore all options with the No. 1 overall pick
Good for a revamped Minnesota team for getting the first overall selection, but this wasn't where the franchise wanted to be after taking Karl-Anthony Towns at the same spot five years ago.
While Towns was a consensus No. 1 in 2015, this class is far different. That means Minnesota should keep all options on the table.
Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball are considered two of the draft's best players, yet neither is a perfect fit with the Wolves. Malik Beasley was terrific at shooting guard following a trade from the Denver Nuggets (20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 42.6 percent shooting from three), and Minnesota can match any offer he gets in restricted free agency. He's a far better defender than both Edwards and Ball at this point as well.
The Wolves need a defensive-minded power forward more than anything next to Towns, making Onyeka Okongwu stand out as a fit. Taking him first overall would likely be a reach, however, prompting some trade-back scenarios with teams like the Atlanta Hawks or New York Knicks.
Letting the rest of the playoffs finish and seeing if any stars start to grumble is an option as well, as a roster with Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Beasley and one more significant talent could be ready to compete next season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Primary Offseason Goal: Bring back Brandon Ingram and Derrick Favors
While the Memphis Grizzlies will likely have to pursue more outside help to make the playoffs, it's a matter of bringing the band back for New Orleans.
Ingram is the most important free agent for the Pelicans, a first-time All-Star who at age 22 averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and connected on 39.1 percent of his three-pointers. The two sides failed to agree on a contract extension last fall, now a blessing for Ingram, who has almost certainly played his way into a max contract.
Keeping him should be fairly simple for David Griffin and Co., as the team can match any deal he receives in restricted free agency.
Favors didn't play as big of a role for the Pelicans, but keeping him as the starting center could have a huge impact on the club's success.
The 29-year-old led New Orleans in rebounding (9.8 per game), tied for the team lead in blocks (0.9 per game) and was first in on/off rating (plus-9.0 points per 100 possessions). He helped make sure Zion Williamson didn't have to defend centers and brought four years and 31 games of playoff experience from the Utah Jazz.
Favors is an unrestricted free agent, and New Orleans will likely have to fight several other teams to keep him in a Pelicans uniform.
New York Knicks
Primary Offseason Goal: Find a culture-setter
Even with Leon Rose overseeing the franchise and Tom Thibodeau roaming the sideline, will things really be that different for the Knicks next season?
Falling to the No. 8 spot in the draft was a huge blow, especially when players like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball could have formed a dangerous one-two punch with RJ Barrett. Still, getting a player like Killian Hayes, Cole Anthony or Isaac Okoro wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.
More than wins and losses (although winning would certainly help), the Knicks have to shake the negative culture that's surrounded them for years. Striking out in 2019 free agency was a setback and is a mistake the team can't afford to repeat in 2021.
Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and whoever they draft in the lottery this year should help get the attention of some free agents, but New York still needs a Chris Paul-like veteran to change the perception of the franchise. Paul himself could be available if the Oklahoma City Thunder want to get out of his contract, and the Knicks could still have close to two max salary spots in 2021 if they include Julius Randle in a trade for Paul.
Even signing some well-respected veterans like Marc Gasol, Paul Millsap or Serge Ibaka could help spread the word that the culture in New York is changing.
The market and allure of playing at Madison Square Garden will always carry some appeal to free agents, and the rest of the franchise just needs to get back to a respectable level first.
Phoenix Suns
Primary Offseason Goal: Build up the bench
Even before going a perfect 8-0 in the bubble, the Suns were quietly putting together one of the better starting lineups in basketball.
The five-man unit of Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Deandre Ayton registered a net rating of plus-20.2 this season in 226 total minutes. Going small with Oubre at power forward allowed the Suns to play even faster, and Rubio's passing ability helped unlock the rest of the team's offense around Booker.
While this starting lineup has destroyed opponents, the bench has brought the Suns back down to Earth.
The Phoenix reserves were just 27th in the NBA in scoring, 25th in assists and 20th in plus-minus at minus-0.9 per game.
Going bargain-bin shopping for veterans in free agency would help, with players like Jae Crowder, Kent Bazemore, DJ Augustin and Paul Millsap all more than capable of playing an important rotation role.
The Suns need to keep the momentum going from their time in the bubble and continue to put quality pieces around Booker and Ayton.
Sacramento Kings
Primary Offseason Goal: Trade Buddy Hield
Things seemed good between Hield and the Kings after he signed a four-year extension last fall.
However, Luke Walton removed him from the starting lineup in late January, and the Kings improved from there. With Bogdan Bogdanovic likely getting a new contract in restricted free agency this offseason, what does that mean for Hield?
It means the Kings need to find a trade partner before things get ugly.
Hield's value should still be fairly high, as he's set to begin a reasonable four-year, $86 million guaranteed contract that decreases in value each season. He's a lifetime 41.1 percent shooter from three and at age 27 should be in the prime of his career.
Every NBA team could use his shooting, and moving Hield now would likely bring in some significant talent and/or draft picks. With De'Aaron Fox (22) and Marvin Bagley III (21) both still quite young and in their rookie contracts, it's OK for Sacramento to take a small step back in preparation for a bigger leap forward.
Teams like the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets would all be great fits for Hield, and putting him on the trade market opens up more money to sign Bogdanovic.
San Antonio Spurs
Primary Offseason Goal: Embrace the rebuild
While DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge have grabbed most of the headlines in San Antonio this season, the Spurs have quietly assembled some solid young talent.
With no Aldridge (shoulder surgery) in the bubble, San Antonio's next wave got a chance to shine.
Rookie Keldon Johnson averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and shot 63.8 percent overall in the eight games, Dejounte Murray put up 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals, while Derrick White jumped out to 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Second-year guard Lonnie Walker got the start in all eight games, chipping in 11.3 points, 2.8 assists and shooting 40.0 percent from three.
With Aldridge, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills all entering the final year of their contracts and DeRozan possibly opting for free agency this offseason, it's time to embrace the youth movement in San Antonio, especially with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft coming up.
The 22-year-playoff streak may be over, but the Spurs could start a new one soon.
Washington Wizards
Primary Offseason Goal: Keep Bradley Beal unless a godfather offer presents itself
The Wizards seem hellbent on trying to make John Wall and Bradley Beal work again, even if the rest of the roster doesn't look like one ready to make the playoffs.
Davis Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent, and Rui Hachimura can only be relied on for so much heading into his sophomore year. Washington can snag a good player with the No. 9 pick in the draft, but that's resetting the clock for another few years of prospect development.
Keeping Beal for now and starting the season trying to compete is fine, but the Wizards' ceiling with him still seems quite low. As long as he's healthy, his trade value will remain extremely high, either this offseason or into 2020-21.
This doesn't mean the Wizards shouldn't be accepting trade calls, of course.
If a team like the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder wants to empty its treasure chest of young players or first-round picks to get Beal, Washington should strongly consider it, even before the season starts.
Beal will likely be the hottest name on the trade market as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker remain happy in their current locations, with the Wizards only willing to accept Anthony Davis-like trade packages for their star.