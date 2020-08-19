Doc Rivers Thought Kevin Durant Would Go to Knicks, Be 'King of New York City'

Like many fans and analysts last year, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers thought Kevin Durant was going to join the New York Knicks in free agency.

Appearing on the podcast The Boardroom with Rich Kleiman, Rivers said he felt Durant would sign with the Knicks and become "the king of New York City."

During the 2018-19 season, rumors swirled that Durant was going to leave the Golden State Warriors following the season, and the Knicks gained steam as a potential landing spot.

One NBA player agent told The Athletic's Frank Isola in December 2018 that "everyone" was saying the Knicks were seriously in play for Durant.

However, that didn't pan out for the Knicks, who saw Durant team up with Kyrie Irving to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in July 2019.

In a radio interview with New York's Hot 97 last October (h/t ESPN), Durant said he "didn't really do any full analysis" on the Knicks ahead of free agency and said the organization "is not as cool" to today's players because of its lack of success over the past two decades.

The Knicks finished the 2019-20 season last in the Atlantic Division with a 21-45 record. They have missed the playoffs in each of the past seven years.

