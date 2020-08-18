WWE's Sonya Deville: Phillip A. Thomas Wanted to 'Hurt Me' in Kidnapping Attempt

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Sonya Deville has spoken in court about her encounter with Philip A. Thomas II, the man who allegedly attempted to kidnap her at her home in Lutz, Florida.

Deville said in a court petition she saw Thomas on her back porch before he started to walk toward her, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Tony Marrero.

"That is when I realized this person was not here to rob me, he was there to hurt me," she said.

Per Marrero, the police report stated Thomas had pepper spray and a knife in his hands when he approached Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato.

Deville was alerted to a potential intruder when the security alarm sounded at 2:41 a.m. ET. She went to make sure a sliding door at the back of her house was locked when she spotted Thomas inside the home.

She walked to the room of Mandy Rose, who was staying at the house, and awakened her so that they could quickly leave. They exited safely before Deville called 911.

Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted kidnapping, and criminal mischief. He allegedly told police he intended to kidnap Deville. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said officers were looking into Thomas' social media usage and discovered a "disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years."

Marrero provided a portion of a motion by prosecutors to ensure Thomas would be held without bail:

"The defendant admitted that his intention was to take Mrs. Berenato hostage by spraying her (with) pepper spray, binding her hands with the zip ties, and wrapping duct tape around her arms to prevent from fighting back. He stated that he intended to keep Mrs. Bernato hostage, preventing her from attending a planned event schedule for the following week, and that he was not going to leave her residence without her answering all of his questions."

The hearing regarding Thomas' bail is scheduled for Thursday, and he remains in jail until then.

The event to which prosecutors alluded appears to be SummerSlam on Sunday. Deville and Rose are facing off in a Hair vs. Hair match.