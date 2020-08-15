Lincoln Riley Announces 9 Oklahoma Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Saturday that nine players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Riley made the announcement after the team received test results Saturday morning.

Per Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World, an undisclosed number of Sooners players were put in isolation due to contact tracing.

"Disappointed by the news. We've done such a tremendous job this entire time. You know when [you] give players time, there is risk in that. ... This isn't the NBA. ... We don't have a bubble. We all have to continue to work to do a better job by all accounts. We're still confident in the plan that we have. We reference the [month-long] success that we've had," Riley told reporters, via Bailey.

The Sooners' announcement comes as the Big 12 has said this week it intends to move forward with a fall football season.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby explained the conference's position while speaking to reporters Wednesday:

"For the most part I have better information and my presidents have better information than most of our friends in the fourth estate. Reasonable people can disagree on it. The Pac-12 and the Big Ten are seeing much of the same information that we're seeing. But our board believes in our scientists and has come to a conclusion that is different and so have the leadership of the SEC and the ACC."

As Bowlsby noted, the SEC and ACC are also planning to have their programs play football starting next month.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are two Power Five conferences that announced this week they have postponed all fall sports.

Oklahoma is currently scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Missouri State on Sept. 12.