Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr. Featured in Drake's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' Video

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. SiriusXM and Pandora, companies that merged earlier this year, announced Thursday, July 25, that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Drake released a music video for his song Laugh Now Cry Later with Lil Durk that was part Nike commercial and part an opportunity to play sports with some superstars.  

The music video starts at Nike headquarters and features Drake playing a number of sports, including basketball against Kevin Durant.

As if that weren't enough, he ran football routes with Odell Beckham Jr. throwing him passes. Or, at least he did until Marshawn Lynch unleashed quite the impressive tackle, especially for a running back.

Durant had some fun with the experience:

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks spoke with Beckham about the video, and the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was impressed by Drake's form:

Drake's love of sports is well-established, whether it's him yelling at opponents during Toronto Raptors games or jumping in the warm-up line for the Kentucky Wildcats. Now he can put playing basketball with Durant and football with Beckham on his sports resume.

