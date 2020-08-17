ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2020 Season

0 of 10

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

While the Clemson Tigers are clearly the program to beat in the ACC, the five-time reigning champions face a more challenging road to the conference title in 2020.

First, of course, there's the unknown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Will the season start? What about delays? Will the season finish?

Those are all important questions. And, quite possibly, the answers could prevent the ACC from completing its 2020 campaign.

If ACC football is played, though, B/R will be covering it. We're breaking down the best teams, biggest names, top stories—well, hello there, Notre Dame—and key information you should know about the conference and its potential 2020 season.