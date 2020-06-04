FSU's Marvin Wilson Threatens Boycott After Mike Norvell's George Floyd Comments

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson threatened a teamwide boycott of the FSU football program after Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said he spoke with each player individually about racial injustice, a claim Wilson denies.

Tashan Reed, a former FSU beat writer who covers the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders for The Athletic, denied he misquoted Norvell.

At least two players, offensive tackle Darius Washington and defensive tackle Jamarcus Chatman, appeared to back up Wilson's remarks in their own social media posts.

Norvell, who was hired in December after four years leading the Memphis program, was speaking in response to a question from Reed about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody and the subsequent worldwide protests.

The 38-year-old Texas native previously commented on the situation last Friday:

He also took part in this week's "#blackouttuesday" on social media aimed at supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Norvell previously worked as an assistant coach at Central Arkansas, his alma mater, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State before taking over as the Tigers' head coach in 2016.

Wilson was named a first-team All-ACC selection for the 2019 season after he registered 44 total tackles, five sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble across nine games as a junior.