FSU's Marvin Wilson Threatens Boycott After Mike Norvell's George Floyd Comments

FSU's Marvin Wilson Threatens Boycott After Mike Norvell's George Floyd CommentsJune 4, 2020
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson threatened a teamwide boycott of the FSU football program after Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said he spoke with each player individually about racial injustice, a claim Wilson denies.
HEAD HUNCHO💧 @marvinwilson21
Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3
Tashan Reed, a former FSU beat writer who covers the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders for The Athletic, denied he misquoted Norvell.
At least two players, offensive tackle Darius Washington and defensive tackle Jamarcus Chatman, appeared to back up Wilson's remarks in their own social media posts.
Norvell, who was hired in December after four years leading the Memphis program, was speaking in response to a question from Reed about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody and the subsequent worldwide protests.
The 38-year-old Texas native previously commented on the situation last Friday:
Mike Norvell @Coach_Norvell
It’s heartbreaking seeing the events that have taken place throughout our country this week as well as the countless number of injustices done out of hate, discrimination, and ignorance throughout my lifetime. This is an incredible message & perspective we all must stand together https://t.co/fb9nXHEnjc
He also took part in this week's "#blackouttuesday" on social media aimed at supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Norvell previously worked as an assistant coach at Central Arkansas, his alma mater, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State before taking over as the Tigers' head coach in 2016.
Wilson was named a first-team All-ACC selection for the 2019 season after he registered 44 total tackles, five sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble across nine games as a junior.
