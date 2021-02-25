76ers' Tobias Harris Ruled out vs. Mavericks with Knee Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with a right knee contusion, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

Harris continues to be an impact player in 2020-21 with an average of 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Though he missed time due to health and safety protocols, he remains one of the most durable players in the NBA. The forward has missed just three regular-season games over the past four years combined, playing 72 of 73 possible regular-season games in 2019-20.

He has played for three different teams in this stretch but always finds a way to stay on the court, including an average of 37.3 minutes per game in his four playoff appearances last season.

Harris has been productive as well, averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 2019-20, shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range. His reliability and versatility on both ends of the court have helped him try to live up to the five-year, $180 million contract signed in 2019.

Though he is sometimes overlooked in the rotation, losing Harris for an extended stretch could be a significant setback for the 76ers as they try to contend for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.