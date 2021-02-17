Pelicans' Steven Adams Ruled out vs. Trail Blazers with Ankle Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans big man Steven Adams will not return to the team's Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers after he suffered a right ankle sprain, the team announced.

Adams appeared to land awkwardly on his way down from attempting to grab a rebound with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. He walked off on his own after grabbing two points and three boards in 10 minutes of action.

Entering Wednesday, he was averaging 8.3 points and 9.1 rebounds through 26 appearances for New Orleans.

Adams has remained remarkably durable over his NBA career considering he spends so much time close to the basket protecting the rim or cleaning the glass. He missed 25 combined games through his first six seasons.

The 2019-20 campaign represented a slight deviation, even when accounting for the games that were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 27-year-old New Zealand native averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 63 appearances for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As part of their offseason reshuffle, the Thunder traded Adams to the New Orleans Pelicans, who handed him a two-year, $35 million extension through 2023.

New Orleans still has Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez to play at the 5, while Zion Williamson can move over from power forward, too. But the team was clearly looking for Adams to provide some size inside, as well as serve as an enforcer to ensure opponents don't rough up Williamson. His absence will create a void in the Pelicans frontcourt.