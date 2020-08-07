FCS Football Playoffs Won't Be Played in Fall amid Pandemic

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 7, 2020

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) scores in the first half of an FCS playoff NCAA college football game against Montana State, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
BRUCE CRUMMYY/Associated Press

The FCS playoffs will not take place this fall if the season goes on as scheduled.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the Football Championship Subdivision will not meet the NCAA's requirement that 50 percent of eligible teams play the regular season in order to hold a playoff. 

The CAA, Ivy, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot, Pioneer, Big Sky and SWAC conferences have all canceled their seasons because of concerns over COVID-19, meaning more than 70 of the FCS' 127 programs will not be in action. 

   

