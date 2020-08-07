FCS Football Playoffs Won't Be Played in Fall amid Pandemic

BRUCE CRUMMYY/Associated Press

The FCS playoffs will not take place this fall if the season goes on as scheduled.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the Football Championship Subdivision will not meet the NCAA's requirement that 50 percent of eligible teams play the regular season in order to hold a playoff.

The CAA, Ivy, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot, Pioneer, Big Sky and SWAC conferences have all canceled their seasons because of concerns over COVID-19, meaning more than 70 of the FCS' 127 programs will not be in action.

