Patriots' Cam Newton a 'Full Go' After Surgeries on Foot, Shoulder Injuries

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton delivered a positive update on his surgically repaired shoulder and foot Friday as training camp gets underway.

"At this particular point in time, sir, I'm full go." Newton told reporters.

Newton hasn't been fully healthy in a few years, having played only 16 total games over the last two seasons. He underwent shoulder surgery in January 2019 and foot surgery this past December.

As he embarks on a comeback tour with the Patriots, the 2015 MVP appears ready to reclaim his spot among elite quarterbacks.

