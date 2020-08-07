Patriots' Cam Newton a 'Full Go' After Surgeries on Foot, Shoulder Injuries

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 7, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton delivered a positive update on his surgically repaired shoulder and foot Friday as training camp gets underway. 

"At this particular point in time, sir, I'm full go." Newton told reporters

Newton hasn't been fully healthy in a few years, having played only 16 total games over the last two seasons. He underwent shoulder surgery in January 2019 and foot surgery this past December.

As he embarks on a comeback tour with the Patriots, the 2015 MVP appears ready to reclaim his spot among elite quarterbacks. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mike McCarthy 'Very Pleased' and 'Very Impressed' by Dak

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mike McCarthy 'Very Pleased' and 'Very Impressed' by Dak

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How Josh McDaniels Will Approach Things Without Tom Brady

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    How Josh McDaniels Will Approach Things Without Tom Brady

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Stidham ‘Definitely Ready’ to Start for Patriots If Called Upon

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Stidham ‘Definitely Ready’ to Start for Patriots If Called Upon

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    DeAndre Baker Facing 4 Charges

    Giants CB charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm; Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar not facing charges

    NFL logo
    NFL

    DeAndre Baker Facing 4 Charges

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report