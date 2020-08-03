TCU's Dylan Jordan: Defense Refused to Practice After Gary Patterson Used N-Word

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Multiple TCU players refused to practice Monday morning after head coach Gary Patterson allegedly used the N-word in front of a player, linebacker Dylan Jordan wrote Monday (warning: contains a racial slur):

Jordan said Patterson used the racial slur Sunday at practice after the coach called him out for an Instagram post.

"This behavior is not okay now or ever and there needs to be repercussions to these actions," Jordan wrote.

Multiple players came to Patterson's defense, saying the coach did use the slur against a player and was telling them not to use the N-word in meetings (warning: tweets contain a racial slur):

Patterson is going into his 20th full season as the TCU head coach, producing a 172-70 career record with the program.

