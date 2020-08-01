Louisiana OL Coach D.J. Looney Dies at Age 31 After Heart Attack at Practice

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced that offensive line coach D.J. Looney died Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a team workout:

Looney, who was 31 years of age, was set to enter his third season as part of the Ragin' Cajuns' coaching staff.

He served as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State in 2017 after playing collegiately for the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman from 2007 to 2010.

