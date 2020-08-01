Louisiana OL Coach D.J. Looney Dies at Age 31 After Heart Attack at Practice

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

Mississippi State tight ends coach D.J. Looney watches the video board from the sidelines during the first half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced that offensive line coach D.J. Looney died Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a team workout:

Looney, who was 31 years of age, was set to enter his third season as part of the Ragin' Cajuns' coaching staff.

He served as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State in 2017 after playing collegiately for the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman from 2007 to 2010.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

