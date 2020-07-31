ACC Commissioner John Swofford Calls Notre Dame CFB Schedule Deal a 'Win-Win'

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

ACC commissioner John Swofford said allowing Notre Dame to be part of the ACC for the 2020 college football season is a "win-win" on Friday.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Swofford said the following regarding the decision:

"This simply—as it has been with other aspects of the ACC-Notre Dame relationship—is a win-win. We're in a difficult situation, all of us in this country and in sports, and in the ACC we're trying to find the best path. We've said over and over again, we're in it together. It was the best thing for the ACC, it was the best thing for Notre Dame, and that makes it pretty easy when you know that."

The ACC followed in the footsteps of other Power 5 conferences by announcing that it will primarily play a conference-only schedule in 2020 to cut down on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officially, the ACC will play a 10-plus-1 schedule, meaning each team will play 10 conference games and one non-conference game. Notre Dame, which is an FBS independent, will play the same schedule and be eligible to play in the ACC Championship Game should it earn a spot.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.