1 Bold Prediction for Every Top 10 NBA Free Agent

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Bold Prediction: Joe Harris is Brooklyn's third-leading scorer next season.



Yes, we are aware the Nets are going third-star-hunting this offseason, but is that player even available? If the Washington Wizards wanted to move Bradley Beal or the New Orleans Pelicans were going to deal Jrue Holiday, they could have pulled the trigger already. Maybe a knock-your-socks-off kind of offer changes things, but a package built around Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen may fall just short.

If Brooklyn can't find major external assistance, it can't afford to weaken itself internally. That means ponying up what it takes to keep Harris, even if that means doubling his $7.7 million salary. He may not be the most talented player on the roster, but he could prove to be the best complement to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And being able to play off their collective gravitational pull could be a dream come true for a sharpshooter.

"They're obviously incredible players," Harris told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "You see what they're able to do when they are healthy and are playing. I don't see that there's anybody in the NBA who wouldn't want to play with those guys."

Once Durant and Irving seize control of this offense, almost everyone will need to take a step back. Dinwiddie and LeVert are likely looking at the biggest cuts after both tying for 12th in the league with 3.2 isolation possessions per game. They can't keep getting those looks once it requires taking the ball away from Irving or Durant to do so.

But Harris, who is the Nets' fourth-leading scorer this season with a career-high 13.9 points per game, could actually see his role expand when the stars return. They'll want to keep him involved to hold defenders' attention, and he'll be the recipient of even cleaner looks. Considering he's already posting a 64.9 effective field-goal percentage on catch-and-shoot jumpers, it's scary to think what he'll do playing alongside two elites.