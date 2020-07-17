B/R Staff Roundtable: Predictions for Every Major NBA Award

0 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Selecting the 2019-20 NBA regular-season award winners with nearly 100 regular "seeding" games spread across 22 teams remaining may appear a bit unusual, but let's be real. What's been normal this year?

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA's rationale in deciding to exclude seeding games.

"The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair process in which players and coaches from all 30 teams will have the same opportunity to be honored,” Shams tweeted.

There's plenty of sample size to draw from with each franchise having played a minimum of 63 games. After all, each team played just 50 games in 1999, and 66 in 2011-12.

So let's take the data we have and assemble predictions for this year's major award winners.