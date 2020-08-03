1 Offseason Trade for Every NBA Lottery Team

12 of 12

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Trade: Aaron Gordon and a 2020 first-round pick for TBD acquired player with a salary similar to Gordon's and a 2020 first-round pick

With their cap situation the way it is, the Golden State Warriors might have to get creative to shake things up. Fortunately, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has gotten creative for them.

"This can't work as a straight-up swap, but we'll present it as such to avoid getting entangled in the salary-cap weeds," Buckley wrote. "The Warriors would first need to use the Andre Iguodala trade exception on a player in a separate deal and then attach that player to this deal to match the money owed to Aaron Gordon."

This trade seems like a long shot, but it makes sense on a few levels.

First, Golden State has a 52.1 percent shot to secure a top-four pick in the lottery. This draft may not be loaded, but adding someone like LaMelo Bell, Anthony Edwards or one of the other top prospects to a core that includes Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac would be interesting.

(If Isaac's previously detailed injury costs him much of next season, it might be nice to have a top-four pick to develop while he recovers.)

And though Gordon was once seen as an integral part of the Orlando Magic's future, he struggled to make a positive impact this season.

That doesn't mean he wouldn't help the Warriors, though.

In a lineup with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Gordon would generally be the fourth or fifth priority for opposing defenses. Less attention means the possibility of easier looks. And the defensive switchability of Thompson, Green, Gordon and Andrew Wiggins could resurrect the term "Death Lineup."

Cap flexibility would be next to nonexistent following such a trade, but after what essentially amounted to a year off, the Warriors may not be light-years ahead anymore. In fact, they might have to play catch-up.