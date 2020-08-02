Magic's Jonathan Isaac Leaves Court in Wheelchair After Apparent Knee Injury

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was wheelchaired off the court during Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering an apparent knee injury while driving to the basket.

The injury appeared to occur after Isaac jump-stopped past two opponents and planted on the floor in an awkward fashion:

The Magic reportedly fear that Isaac suffered a torn ACL, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

"It looked bad, obviously," Orlando coach Steve Clifford said after the game, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "Until you hear anything, I am just hopeful, that's all."

Clifford noted, per Youngmisuk, that Isaac won't have to leave the bubble campus to have the injury examined.

The loss of Isaac is a major one for Orlando. The 22-year-old is averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in his third season, all career highs, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.

Isaac's offensive game remains a work in progress, but he's been a defensive difference-maker for the 32-35 Magic, who beat the Kings 132-116 on Sunday and currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

"My whole heart goes out to him. He's such a great guy, such a great person," Isaac's teammate Aaron Gordon told reporters after the game. "... I hope it's nothing serious. I hope it's just something that kind of shocked him. But it was sad, man. It brought tears to my eyes."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Isaac's 2019-20 season has been hampered by injuries. He missed 31 games with a left knee injury before the NBA was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same knee he injured on Sunday.

If Isaac indeed tore his ACL, there's a possibility that he'll miss a large chunk—if not the entirety—of the 2020-21 season, which is expected to begin in December. That would be an enormous setback for him.