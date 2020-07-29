Zion Williamson a Game-Time Decision for Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Opener

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Zion Williamson will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Williamson had left the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida, because of a family emergency, but he returned Friday and tested negative for the coronavirus, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. League protocols required him to be quarantined through Tuesday.

The time away made him questionable to appear in Thursday's 6:30 p.m. ET matchup, which will be the first official game of the NBA's restart.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return 🛒

    The season returns Thursday on TNT. Here's exclusive merch to get ready 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Mavs' Statement on SI Report

    Dallas responds to report detailing new sexual assault allegation against a front-office executive

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mavs' Statement on SI Report

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass drops a fresh first-round mock with NBA restarting tomorrow on TNT ⬇️

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Returns to Practice After Missing Time with Eye Injury

    Davis says his plan is to play vs. Clippers, will be evaluated Wednesday night

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Returns to Practice After Missing Time with Eye Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report