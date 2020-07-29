Zion Williamson a Game-Time Decision for Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Opener

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Zion Williamson will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Williamson had left the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida, because of a family emergency, but he returned Friday and tested negative for the coronavirus, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. League protocols required him to be quarantined through Tuesday.

The time away made him questionable to appear in Thursday's 6:30 p.m. ET matchup, which will be the first official game of the NBA's restart.

