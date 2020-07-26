Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Raises 'Approximately' $200K for COVID-19 Relief

Austin Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his part to help fight the hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, he announced the GoFundMe he set up raised "approximately $200,000" through public and private donations. He explained, "your generosity provided over 150,000 meals and helped many other people/organizations."

Ehlinger received approval from the NCAA to set the account up in March.

Shortly after receiving approval from the NCAA, he announced that he was raising funds for organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of America, Pets Alive in Austin and the Central Texas Food Bank:

He also notably shouted out Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his fiancee, Marissa Mowry, in the message. Lawrence and Mowry set up a GoFundMe to raise money for COVID-19 relief and received a waiver from the NCAA after the Clemson compliance department initially told him to take it down for fear it was a violation.

"Shout out to the NCAA. Thank y'all so much for granting a waiver," Lawrence said. "They're allowing us to continue to raise money for what we were doing originally. So we're gonna take some time and kind of think about how we're going to restart it back up."

Ehlinger completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Longhorns to an 8-5 record during the 2019 season.

He elected to return for his senior season after Texas fell short of elevated expectations, although the upcoming campaign is still somewhat up in the air because of the pandemic.

Off the field, Ehlinger is doing what he can to help those most impacted by that pandemic.