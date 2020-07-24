Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine

0 of 4

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Trade rumors are almost a foregone conclusion in the modern NBA if a star appears to be ahead of the developmental timeline of the rest of his team.

Zach LaVine is the latest player to find himself in this cycle following a 2019-20 campaign in which he averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.1 threes per game while shooting 38 percent from deep.

Those are All-Star-caliber numbers, but LaVine's Chicago Bulls went just 22-43. The 25-year-old guard seems ready to contribute to a better team, while the Bulls might be mired in mediocrity.

So, it should probably come as little surprise that the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are both "monitoring LaVine's situation in Chicago," according to a Friday report by SNY's Ian Begley, who added:



"It's fair to say that the Bulls, who have a new team president in Arturas Karnisovas, have yet to find a long-term solution on the coaching sidelines nor have they been successful in surrounding LaVine with talent in recent years. If that instability continues, would LaVine look to leave Chicago when he hits free agency [in 2022]? If so, the Bulls would probably be open to trading him instead of losing him for nothing."

That logic is sound. And the buzz will grow louder if the Bulls are bad again next season.

But with relatively good health, Chicago could be in contention for an Eastern Conference playoff berth as early as 2021.

When LaVine shared the floor with Otto Porter Jr., who only appeared in 14 games, and the still-developing Wendell Carter Jr., the Bulls were plus-6.7 points per 100 possessions.

That sample size is likely too small for confident takeaways, but the number is at least encouraging. There's a decent chance Chicago will remain the best spot for LaVine.

If he decides it's not, though, here are some teams that make sense.