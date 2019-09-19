Get Him Help or Get Him Out? Top Bradley Beal Trade Ideas

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The status quo can't cut it for Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

He's a 26-year-old two-time All-Star who lost his backcourt mate, John Wall, to an Achilles tear and lacks proven talent around him. They're coming off a 50-loss season and still lurking precariously close to the luxury-tax line.

Something has to give.

Beal has had a three-year, $111 million max extension on the table since July, per The Athletic's David Aldridge, but he has little incentive to sign it. He can make more money by waiting⁠—an All-NBA honor would make him supermax-eligible⁠—and he'll have time to see what, if any, roster improvements the club can make.

The Wizards, meanwhile, keep insisting they want to build around Beal and have zero interest in dealing him. But even a cursory glance at this roster shows flaws that could necessitate a rebuild sooner than later.

So, what's the best way for Beal and the Wizards to proceed? Can Washington get him proper support, or should it use him to fuel a reconstruction? We'll examine both sides with potential trade packages worth exploring.

