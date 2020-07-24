Knicks Rumors: Jason Kidd HC Front-Runner; Tom Thibodeau Contract Talks Stalled

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd works with players before a NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd is reportedly now a front-runner for the New York Knicks' vacant head coaching position.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Kidd's front-runner status is due in part to the Knicks' inability to come to terms on a contract with Tom Thibodeau thus far. Knicks owner James Dolan has reportedly been "unwilling" to agree to Thibodeau's contract requests.

Prior to his current position as an assistant with the Lakers, Kidd had stints as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

       

