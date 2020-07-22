Charlotte MLS Expansion Team Announces Club Name, Reveals Logo

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, left, Charlotte MLS owner David Tepper, center, and Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles pose for a photo after announcing the MLS will have a team in Charlotte in 2021 at an event in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
NR/Associated Press

The Charlotte MLS expansion franchise scheduled to debut in 2022 announced on Wednesday that its official name will be Charlotte FC.

It also highlighted its newly minted crest, which is a crown to represent its hometown nickname, the Queen City:

Charlotte was originally set to join the league in 2021, but its arrival has been delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.

The club will play its home games at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. The NFL's Carolina Panthers are the stadium's main tenant. Both teams are owned by David Tepper.

Charlotte announced midfielder Sergio Ruiz, who has played the last four seasons for Racing de Santander in La Liga, as its first signing in early July.

"I am so happy and am really looking forward to arriving in Charlotte," the 25-year-old Spaniard said. "It's an exciting project and a dream for me. I am committed to do my best and make the club and its fans feel really proud."

In January, the club confirmed it already took in over 22,000 season-ticket deposits.

