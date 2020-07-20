Gabe Kapler Among Giants to Kneel During Anthem Before Exhibition vs. A's

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The actual game took a backseat when manager Gabe Kapler was among a number of San Francisco Giants who knelt during the national anthem prior to Monday's exhibition against the Oakland Athletics.

Kapler knelt along with first base coach Antoan Richardson and outfielders Jaylin Davis, Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater. What's more, shortstop Brandon Crawford stood but placed his hands on the shoulders of Davis and Richardson.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Kapler became the first Major League Baseball manager to kneel during the national anthem as a means of protesting police brutality and systemic racism.

The league also took to Twitter to answer those who criticized the Giants for kneeling:

While former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made national headlines when he knelt during the anthem to protest police brutality and racism, Kerry Crowley of the Mercury News noted former Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first and only MLB player to do so in September 2017.

As for Davis, he wrote an essay titled "The Stories That Are Hardest to Tell" in June that detailed the racism he has faced during his baseball career.

He pointed to the obvious instances of racism, including slurs that were directed toward him, but said there have been plenty of subtle examples, such as "feeling the stares of people at an upscale restaurant. Or trying to calm the pounding in your chest whenever a police car appears in your rearview mirror."

While Maxwell is the only baseball player to kneel during the anthem prior to a regular-season game, it would not be a surprise to see that change in 2020 as the fight for social justice and against systemic racism has sparked worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty appeared on Matt Holliday's Table Forty podcast (h/t Tom Franklin of KMOX in St. Louis) and said it is "absolutely" possible some players will kneel this year and expressed regret more didn't support Maxwell when he did in 2017.

"It's not a political thing, it's literally a human rights thing," Flaherty said. "If that is something that is looked down upon, if it's looked down upon to advocate for human rights in that way, I don't really understand that. I think everybody is starting to come together."