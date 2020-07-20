NBA Exec Says 'What the League Is Working to Pull off Is Just F--king Epic'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

While MLB and the NFL have been publicly feuding with their players over safety issues, the NBA's Orlando bubble has mostly opened without incident—both in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and relative lack of complaints from players.  

As players get settled into the bubble, those around the league are beginning to express optimism about the season's resumption. 

"What the league is working to pull off is just f--king epic," one executive told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "I do feel really good about how things are going thus far."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    @HowardBeck explores how James Dolan’s passive silence to social injustice has upset Knicks employees, players & more ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Heard the Trash Talk 👂

    Lakers star remembers critics questioning whether he could perform in the West

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Heard the Trash Talk 👂

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Landing in Orlando Today

    Mike D'Antoni says Rockets star is scheduled to arrive later today

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Landing in Orlando Today

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Bubble 'Is Not Syria'

    Steven Adams doesn't mind the bubble: 'This is not Syria. It's not that hard ... We're living at a bloody resort'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Bubble 'Is Not Syria'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report