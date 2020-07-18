Mavericks' Mark Cuban Tells Dan Snyder 'Accept the Mistakes You Made' in Scandal

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban urged Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington NFL team, to "accept the mistakes" made as part of the organization's sexual harassment scandal.

Cuban's Mavs were described to have a "corrosive workplace culture" that included sexual harassment and domestic violence as part of a 2018 Sports Illustrated investigation.

On his SiriusXM Radio show, Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban, Cuban said Snyder can't try to sidestep the allegations brought forward by 15 women in a story posted Thursday by Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post.

"If you know Dan Snyder, if you're involved with the Redskins, if you connect to them, tell Dan and tell his senior management you've got to just recognize what you did right and what you did wrong," Cuban said (h/t ESPN). "You have to accept the mistakes you made. That's painful. I made a lot of mistakes. And that's the only way this is going to get resolved."

