Report: Clippers' Montrezl Harrell Leaves NBA Bubble for Emergency Family Matter

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 17, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 136-130. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell has left the NBA bubble near Orlando, Florida, because of a family emergency, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

Most of the Clippers have been in Florida preparing for this month's restart since July 9, with the full team expected to participate in the league's return. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Patrick Beverley on Embracing the Villain Role

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Patrick Beverley on Embracing the Villain Role

    The JJ Redick Podcast With Tommy Alter
    via The Ringer

    10 Bold NBA Predictions 📝

    🏆 New title favorite will emerge 🤔 Who gets the 8-seed in West? ⬇️ @HughesNBA predicts how regular season finishes

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    10 Bold NBA Predictions 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden: Mask Wasn't Political

    Rockets star says he wasn't aware of mask's association with 'Blue Lives Matter,' only wore it to cover his whole beard

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden: Mask Wasn't Political

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's All-Time Greatest Defenders 🖐️

    @HughesNBA anoints the top five stoppers in league history

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's All-Time Greatest Defenders 🖐️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report