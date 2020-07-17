Report: Clippers' Montrezl Harrell Leaves NBA Bubble for Emergency Family Matter

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell has left the NBA bubble near Orlando, Florida, because of a family emergency, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Most of the Clippers have been in Florida preparing for this month's restart since July 9, with the full team expected to participate in the league's return.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.