Report: Nationals Cleared to Play Season Opener in Washington, DC, Amid COVID-19

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals have reportedly received clearance to play their 2020 season-opening series against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Friday after Jesse Dougherty and Dave Sheinin of the Washington Post noted the MLB club had begun exploring other venues for next weekend's games because of coronavirus-related restrictions in the nation's capital.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

