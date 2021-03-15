Titans' Updated Salary Cap After Reported Bud Dupree Contract

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans reportedly upgraded their pass rush Monday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the AFC South team and linebacker Bud Dupree agreed to a multiyear deal worth $16.5 million per season.

Rapoport also reported Tennessee agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm.

According to Spotrac, the Titans' total salary cap is $173.6 million.

Dupree, 28, was the headline move for the Titans on Monday.

He played the 2020 season on a $15.8 million franchise tag, putting his long-term status with the Pittsburgh Steelers in question. Heading into the offseason, they were looking at three options: Use the tag on him again after the season, sign him to a long-term extension or let him walk in unrestricted free agency.

They took option No. 3.

He was excellent in 2019, registering 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, easily career highs. He followed up on that in 2020 with 31 tackles (eight for loss), eight sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in 11 games.

The combination of Dupree and T.J. Watt off the edge gave Pittsburgh one of the most potent pass rushes in football, making it somewhat surprising the team cut ties. Add in star players like defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, cornerback Steven Nelson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the Steelers had the makings of a dominant defense.

Dupree wasn't the star of that unit, but his ability to get to the quarterback was highly valuable. Clearly, Pittsburgh believes it can replace him. Tennessee will be pleased it made that decision.