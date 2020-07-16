NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Serge Ibaka, Danilo Gallinari, More

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

This year, NBA free agency will kick off October 18 following a disjointed 2019-20 season.

Teams may be reluctant to offer lucrative contracts because of potential COVID-19 pandemic-related revenue loss. As a result, top free agents could settle for less with limited cash to go around.

Nonetheless, contenders will find ways to re-sign or acquire talent for pushes at a title in 2021. General managers don't have to splurge, but they can fill voids with serviceable veteran pieces to round out strong rosters.

We will project landing spots for notable unrestricted free agents such as Serge Ibaka and Danilo Gallinari. Will the Toronto Raptors lose a key player in their rotation? Should an emerging contender in the Eastern Conference take an active approach to the open market?

F Serge Ibaka, Toronto Raptors

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Last offseason, the Raptors lost superstar forward Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, but the club didn't hit rock bottom without him. The champions rank second (46-18) in the East as teams prepare to resume the 2019-20 season in the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Head coach Nick Nurse has pulled together the cumulative talent to keep the Raptors in playoff contention.

Behind emerging All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and guard Kyle Lowry, Toronto has a solid rotation of role players, which includes Ibaka, who's still effective on both ends of the court in his 11th season.

Depending on the matchup, Ibaka shifts between the starting lineup and a primary role off the bench. He's started in 27 out of 50 contests this season, playing exclusively at the 5.

Ibaka talked to Matthew Rodrigo of Behind the Net Podcast in April and revealed that he plans to stay in Toronto.

"This place is beautiful...It's a beautiful city, beautiful people here and then we have one of the best teams," Ibaka said. "Why leave?"

Ibaka doesn't have the final say, but the Raptors could bring him back, continue to use him at the 5 and allow 35-year-old center Marc Gasol to hit the open market in October.

Prediction: Ibaka re-signs with the Raptors.

F Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

At 31, Gallinari has become of the better shooters at the 4. This season, he's knocked down 165 three-pointers at about a 41 percent clip.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are tied with the Houston Rockets for fifth (40-24) in the Western Conference, which is something of a surprise after the front office unloaded forward Paul George and guard Russell Westbrook in separate trade deals this offseason.

Alongside guards Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder, Gallinari provides a frontcourt balance to a solid roster. Because of his ability to stretch the floor, he's going to garner widespread interest on the open market. John Hollinger of The Athletic estimates the 6'10", 233-pound sharpshooter could cost as much as $25 million.

"If the Thunder entertain ideas of keeping Danilo Gallinari at a price point in the $20-25 million range, a lower tax line makes it a lot harder," Hollinger wrote. "Not impossible, but harder."

At this stage in his career, Gallinari may want to play for a strong contender. In 12 campaigns, his teams have made four trips to the playoffs—all first-round exits. He missed the 2013 postseason because of a torn ACL.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat tried to acquire Gallinari and sign him to an extension before the 2020 trade deadline, but the three-team deal didn't come to fruition. Team president Pat Riley could make another attempt in hopes to pair the Thunder forward with Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.

The Heat would have a star player in Jimmy Butler, a budding talent with Adebayo and Gallinari to maintain the offense's impressive three-point shooting percentage (.383).



Prediction: Gallinari signs with the Heat.

G Jeff Teague, Atlanta Hawks

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Between injuries and roster rebuilds, Jeff Teague hasn't fared well with his past two teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders turned to younger talent as his club sank to the bottom of the standings. Teague transitioned to a role off the bench as rookie Jarrett Culver took on a bigger role.

The front office traded the veteran guard to the Atlanta Hawks in January, but Teague didn't benefit from a change of scenery. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk made a candid assessment of the guard's time in Atlanta, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

"I think Jeff struggled getting comfortable in the role he was in here," Schlenk said in May. "Even though he came off the bench in Minnesota, he was really still getting 30 minutes a night."

Teague should look to sign with a contender in the fall. He can fill a void in the backcourt as a distributor and scorer. Amid a rough 2019-20 campaign, the 32-year-old has averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per game.

If Teague leaves cash on the table to play for a contender, he would fit with the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on a search for a ball-handler this season, attempting to lure guard Darren Collison out of retirement.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo averaged a career-low 20.5 minutes per contest through 48 outings this season. Even if he bounces back from thumb surgery, Los Angeles can look to upgrade at the position with a slightly younger, more efficient scorer at the 1.

Prediction: Teague signs with the Lakers.