Ex-Vikings S Anthony Harris, Eagles Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $5M Contract

Anthony Harris will play for a team other than the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in his career.

Harris' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday that his client agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This comes after Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Vikings and Harris did not reach a long-term deal prior to the July deadline after the team franchise tagged him heading into the 2020 campaign.

That meant he played the season on a tag worth $11.4 million.

It also didn't appear as if Minnesota planned on keeping the safety around long term when Rapoport reported in March 2020 that the team made it known Harris was potentially available in a trade for a mid-to-late round draft pick.

Following the trade rumors and an offseason where his long-term future in Minnesota was unclear, Harris tweeted a message to Vikings fans in May 2020:

While the team didn't win a Super Bowl or even make the playoffs, Harris finished the 2020 campaign with 104 tackles.

The effort came after he led the NFL with six interceptions and picked off a pass in the Vikings' playoff win over the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 season. He also registered 60 tackles and 11 passes defended during the regular season, which were both career-high marks until 2020.

It wasn't just the traditional stats that stood out about Harris' performance, as Pro Football Focus gave him a head-turning player grade of 90.5 and named him to its All-Pro team in 2019.

The Eagles surely hope he can replicate that type of impact for the upcoming season following this contract. Considering he is still in his prime at 29 years old and turned the corner as a full-time starter in 2019, it is not unreasonable to expect just that.