Falcons' Calvin Ridley Ruled out vs. Panthers with Ankle Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers and was ruled out.

Ridley has lived up to his first-round billing since the Falcons selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He recorded 127 receptions for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns in 29 appearances across his first two professional seasons.

He's entered play with 40 catches for 615 yards and six scores so far in 2020.

The 25-year-old University of Alabama product missed the final three games of last season because of an abdominal injury. Those matches marked the first absences of his NFL career.

Russell Gage should see the biggest uptick in targets behind No. 1 receiver Julio Jones should Ridley be forced back to the sideline. It'll also create more playing time for Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell and Christian Blake as part of the team's high-powered passing attack.

Ridley's skill set would make him the top wideout on several teams, and while playing alongside Jones limits his statistical upside, his talent is obvious. Any type of long-term injury would be a major setback for the Atlanta offense.