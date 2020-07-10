Eagles' DeSean Jackson Meets with 94-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is taking steps to learn more about the history of anti-Semitism in the wake of anti-Semitic posts he made earlier this week on social media.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson met with a group against anti-Semitism on Thursday and is meeting with a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor on Friday.

On Monday, in a post that has since been deleted on his Instagram stories, Jackson posted a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler that Jewish people will "blackmail" and "extort America" as part of a plan to take over the world.

Jackson also shared quotes on social media from Nation of Islam leader and known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, who the Southern Poverty Law Center considers an extremist.

The Eagles wideout has since offered two separate apologies, one in an Instagram video and a second on Twitter:

The Eagles released a statement condemning the posts Tuesday, and the NFL said the posts "stand in stark contrast to the NFL's values of respect, equality and inclusion."

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who are both Jewish, expressed their disappointment with Jackson's original social-media posts.

Schwartz tweeted he hopes "we can use this moment to shed light on and bring awareness to the hate and oppression the Jewish community still faces while standing strong with the Black Lives Matter movement."

Edelman wrote on Twitter he "spoke for awhile" with Jackson on Thursday night and they intend to "use our experiences to educate one another and grow together."