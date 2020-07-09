Ohio State AD Gene Smith 'Concerned' About CFB Season in Fall Amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith answers questions during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the discussion is just beginning on prepare-to-play issues after most programs had spring football practice shortened or wiped out and had to deal with all of their spring sports being called to a halt. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith acknowledged he's "concerned" about the fate of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said Thursday in a conference call with reporters that he had been hopeful a few months ago about staging a season but that the recent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases has given him pause:

The Big Ten announced it will adopt conference-only schedules for the fall sports season.

           

