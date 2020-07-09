Ohio State AD Gene Smith 'Concerned' About CFB Season in Fall Amid COVID-19

Ohio State AD Gene Smith 'Concerned' About CFB Season in Fall Amid COVID-19July 9, 2020
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith acknowledged he's "concerned" about the fate of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said Thursday in a conference call with reporters that he had been hopeful a few months ago about staging a season but that the recent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases has given him pause:
Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy
Smith admits that he’s “very concerned” about Ohio State’s ability to play fall sports. He was cautiously optimistic a few months ago “I’m not even there now.” He said at one point things were looking positive and now the U.S.’s behavior is among the worst in the world w/ COVID.
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
"I'm really concerned," said Gene Smith when asked about his optimism that football will happen in the fall. "When you look at the behavior of our country and in may we were on a downward trajectory ... Now, if we are not the worst in the world, one of the worst in the world."
The Big Ten announced it will adopt conference-only schedules for the fall sports season.
