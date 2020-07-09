Ohio State AD Gene Smith 'Concerned' About CFB Season in Fall Amid COVID-19

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith acknowledged he's "concerned" about the fate of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said Thursday in a conference call with reporters that he had been hopeful a few months ago about staging a season but that the recent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases has given him pause:

The Big Ten announced it will adopt conference-only schedules for the fall sports season.

