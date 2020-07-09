Eagles' Malik Jackson Defends DeSean Jackson, Calls Louis Farrakhan 'Honorable'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson defended teammate DeSean Jackson while praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan after Jackson posted anti-Semitic messages.

Warning: Anti-Semitic quotes follow.

On Monday, Jackson shared a screenshot of a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler. The statement read that "the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America."

In a pair of since-deleted Instagram posts, Jackson also referenced Farrakhan, calling him "powerful."

Malik Jackson wrote that "the honorable farrakhan is nothing like that vile scum hitler." He went on to downplay the anti-Semitic message DeSean posted.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Farrakhan as "an antisemite who routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power." The SPLC also shared some of Farrakhan's anti-Semitic comments from the past.

During a 1996 speech in Chicago, he said a "small handful" of Jewish people "control the movement of this great nation, like a radar controls the movement of a great ship in the waters" and "got a stranglehold on the Congress."

In a 2018 tweet, Farrakhan also referred to Jewish people as "termites."

Jackson issued an apology Tuesday on Instagram:

"I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn't realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused."

Jackson subsequently published a second apology:

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed Jackson's posts as well, calling them "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling."

"We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action," the team said.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported Jackson and his representatives reached out to Rabbi Doniel Grodnitzky of Chabad Young Philly and that the three-time Pro Bowler "will be educating himself."