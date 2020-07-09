5-Star DE Korey Foreman Names Top 7 Including Howard, Alabama, LSU and More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

Credit: 247Sports.com

Five-star strong-side defensive end Korey Foreman has listed the seven schools he's still considering ahead of making a commitment for the 2021 season.

Foreman is the No. 1 player in the country in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The native of Corona, California, named Howard, USC, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and LSU as his top seven Wednesday.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

