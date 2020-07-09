5-Star DE Korey Foreman Names Top 7 Including Howard, Alabama, LSU and More

5-Star DE Korey Foreman Names Top 7 Including Howard, Alabama, LSU and MoreJuly 9, 2020
Five-star strong-side defensive end Korey Foreman has listed the seven schools he's still considering ahead of making a commitment for the 2021 season.
Foreman is the No. 1 player in the country in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The native of Corona, California, named Howard, USC, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and LSU as his top seven Wednesday.
Korey Foreman @koreyforeman54
I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and .. be different https://t.co/YDjHSndKuS
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
