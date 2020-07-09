Julian Edelman Responds to DeSean Jackson About Anti-Semitism in IG Video

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman addressed the controversy surrounding the anti-Semitic quotes DeSean Jackson posted to his Instagram account.

On Thursday, Edelman said he's "proud of his Jewish heritage" and that "anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred." The three-time Super Bowl champion added that he was referred to as a Jewish slur in 2011.

Edelman offered to meet Jackson in Washington, D.C., to visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Warning: Anti-Semitic quotes follow.

Over the weekend, Jackson highlighted a passage from a book that purportedly quoted Adolf Hitler.

The quote claimed that "Jews will blackmail America" to suppress the idea that "the Negroes are the real Children of Israel."

"The will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if Negroes know who they were," the passage went on to say.

In a pair of since-deleted posts, Jackson also drew his followers' attention to Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam. The three-time Pro Bowler called Farrakhan, who has made multiple anti-Semitic comments in public, "powerful" in one caption alongside one of his speeches.

The Eagles issued a statement calling Jackson's posts "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling." The team also said it "will take appropriate action" upon looking further into the matter.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a statement from the NFL: "DeSean's comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean."

Jackson also apologized on Instagram, saying he "didn't intend any harm or any hatred towards any people."

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson weighed in on Instagram and initially defended Jackson, saying he "was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he's speaking the truth" (via ESPN.com).

Stephen Jackson appeared on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon on Wednesday and said he "could've changed those words" in reference to his Instagram message and that "the last thing I was spewing was to defend Hitler or any other post."