Trades to Get NBA's Top 10 Stars over the Top

The Trade: Eric Bledsoe and Wesley Matthews for Danny Green, Alex Caruso and a 2020 first-round pick

Four of the top 10 from B/R's top 100 are from the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. There's a trade between the two teams that could help all four players.

The Lakers have been a juggernaut in the West this season, but they share a flaw common to plenty of LeBron-led teams over the years: They fall apart when he leaves the floor.

This season, L.A. is plus-10.5 points per 100 possessions when LeBron is on the floor and minus-1.5 when he's off. A lack of reliable defense from playmakers while he's out appears to be the culprit.

When AD plays without LeBron, the Lakers are minus-0.9 points per 100 possessions with an offense that ranks in the 70th percentile and a defense that ranks in the 26th percentile.

Staggering the minutes of Bledsoe, who is averaging 25.4 points and 7.4 assists per 75 possessions when Giannis sits, with LeBron would go a long way toward alleviating that problem.

Wesley Matthews, meanwhile, would make up for some of the floor spacing lost with Danny Green's departure, though his defense probably isn't quite as good.

For the Bucks, getting a first-round pick might help soften the blow of giving up the best player in this deal. But Green certainly helps, too.

The Bucks' model of surrounding Giannis with as much shooting as possible has been a good one. And Green is a more reliable shooter than Bledsoe. His size also makes him a bit more believable as a multipositional defender. He won't do nearly as much on his own, but the Bucks already have Giannis and Middleton to handle most of the playmaking duties.

The addition of Alex Caruso to this deal is no small thing, either. He's a feisty defender and explosive finisher who can make bench-celebration-inducing plays.

None of them measure up to Bledsoe individually, but a guard platoon of Caruso, Donte Divincenzo and Pat Connaughton might provide enough value to make up for his loss.