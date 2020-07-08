Ivy League Reportedly Cancels Fall Sports amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: The Ivy League logo is displayed on chairs on the players bench during a game between the Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers at The Palestra during the semifinals of the Ivy League Basketball Tournament on March 11, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Princeton won 72-64 in overtime. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

The Ivy League has reached out to its eight member schools to indicate it is cancelling its fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reported that Jan. 1, 2021, is the earliest the Ivy League envisions returning. The Athletic's Dana O'Neil added the league is "hopeful" it can move the fall sports to the spring in some capacity. 

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach provided more details:

The Ivy League announced March 10 it was cancelling its men's and women's basketball tournaments. At the time, the conference received some pushback because the pandemic hadn't yet reached its current proportions.

However, the move looked prescient as more conferences followed in bringing their tournaments to a premature end to limit the spread of the coronavirus. On March 12, the NCAA scrapped the remaining winter championships and the spring season altogether.

The hope was that the pandemic would slow enough during the summer so as not to jeopardize the upcoming fall sports season.

Instead, the number of cases have trended upward. According to the World Health Organization, the United States is the leader in both cases (2.9 million) and deaths (129,963) from the coronavirus.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The NCAA Division I Council allowed programs to resume voluntary on-campus workouts on a limited basis for football and basketball starting June 1. Since then, numerous schools have reported positive cases.

The Ivy League's decision is a somewhat ominous sign for the fate of the 2020 college football season, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 29.

Related

    CFB Position U: Linebacker

    @KerranceJames picks the schools that produce the most LB talent and crowns one the real 'Linebacker U'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Position U: Linebacker

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Harbaugh: 'No Expert View' That Sports Will Make COVID-19 Worse in Society

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Harbaugh: 'No Expert View' That Sports Will Make COVID-19 Worse in Society

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Former CFB Player Phillip Blanks Catches Child Thrown from Burning Building

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former CFB Player Phillip Blanks Catches Child Thrown from Burning Building

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Position U: Tight End

    @kenyondavid picks the schools that produce the most TE talent and crowns one the real 'Tight End U'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Position U: Tight End

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report