Ivy League Reportedly Cancels Fall Sports amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

The Ivy League has reached out to its eight member schools to indicate it is cancelling its fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reported that Jan. 1, 2021, is the earliest the Ivy League envisions returning. The Athletic's Dana O'Neil added the league is "hopeful" it can move the fall sports to the spring in some capacity.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach provided more details:

The Ivy League announced March 10 it was cancelling its men's and women's basketball tournaments. At the time, the conference received some pushback because the pandemic hadn't yet reached its current proportions.

However, the move looked prescient as more conferences followed in bringing their tournaments to a premature end to limit the spread of the coronavirus. On March 12, the NCAA scrapped the remaining winter championships and the spring season altogether.

The hope was that the pandemic would slow enough during the summer so as not to jeopardize the upcoming fall sports season.

Instead, the number of cases have trended upward. According to the World Health Organization, the United States is the leader in both cases (2.9 million) and deaths (129,963) from the coronavirus.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NCAA Division I Council allowed programs to resume voluntary on-campus workouts on a limited basis for football and basketball starting June 1. Since then, numerous schools have reported positive cases.

The Ivy League's decision is a somewhat ominous sign for the fate of the 2020 college football season, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 29.