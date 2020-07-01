Panthers' Shaq Thompson Says Cam Newton 'An MVP Quarterback,' 'Still Has It'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Cam Newton might not be guaranteed the starting job with the New England Patriots, yet his former teammate doesn't seem to think that will matter too much.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said he was happy the 2015 MVP was finally signed and that Newton "still has it."

"Man, I was happy for Cam," Thompson told NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe. "I hated that it took so long for him to get signed. He's an MVP quarterback. Cam still has it. And I'm happy for him, I'm glad the Patriots invested in him and I can't wait to see Cam Newton come out there and play."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.