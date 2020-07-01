Panthers' Shaq Thompson Says Cam Newton 'An MVP Quarterback,' 'Still Has It'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 2, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers laughs with teammate linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson #54 during warm-ups before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Cam Newton might not be guaranteed the starting job with the New England Patriots, yet his former teammate doesn't seem to think that will matter too much.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said he was happy the 2015 MVP was finally signed and that Newton "still has it."

"Man, I was happy for Cam," Thompson told NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe. "I hated that it took so long for him to get signed. He's an MVP quarterback. Cam still has it. And I'm happy for him, I'm glad the Patriots invested in him and I can't wait to see Cam Newton come out there and play."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Investors Push Brands to End Relationships with Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Investors Push Brands to End Relationships with Redskins

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL to cut 2020 preseason in half: What it means for the Panthers

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    NFL to cut 2020 preseason in half: What it means for the Panthers

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire

    Packers sign QB Love, second-round pick Dillon

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Packers sign QB Love, second-round pick Dillon

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Report: NFL Cuts Preseason to 2 Games

    NFL to eliminate Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason (PFT)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Cuts Preseason to 2 Games

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report