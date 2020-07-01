Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tyrese Haliburton Interest, More

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will not find out their NBA draft fate until August 25.

Between now and then, the Warriors should build up a large database on each of the top draft prospects, and that should not be limited to the top three players.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, "the Warriors are high" on Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The sophomore is not expected to be the first player off the board, but he could be in Golden State's range if it experiences a tumble in the lottery.

With the new lottery rules in place, where the three worst teams all have a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick, that is a real possibility.

A year ago, the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns shared those odds. New York had the highest pick of the trio at No. 3, while Phoenix fell to No. 6 before trading it to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If Steve Kerr's team does not have the ability to choose Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball, it could feel comfortable with Haliburton, who could fill a similar role to the one Shaun Livingston played during the team's championship runs, according to Givony.

Haliburton jumped on to the lottery radar through a significant improvement from his freshman to sophomore year. He totaled 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game for an Iowa State side that did not contend in the Big 12.

If he lands in Golden State, he would be a nice fit behind a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and he could be a major part of the second unit.

Warriors Like Aaron Gordon 'A Lot'

Even if Golden State's stars return to full health next season, it faces a tough challenge to conquer the Western Conference with loaded rosters for both Los Angeles teams and others.

One way the Warriors could improve is through a blockbuster trade, a move they are familiar with after acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant.

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors like Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon "a lot."

The 24-year-old has averaged over double digits in points for the last four seasons and totaled more than seven rebounds per game in the last three.

Since he hasn't achieved much success in Orlando, Gordon might be motivated to leave for a team with a better shot at a title. He can't leave in free agency until 2022, so a trade is the only way that could be facilitated.

If Orlando were to even consider a Gordon trade, it would likely demand a large haul in return for the former Arizona Wildcats star.

The Warriors would also have to make a potential move work financially. Gordon is scheduled to earn $18.1 million and $16.3 million in the next two seasons.

Golden State has four players scheduled to make over $20 million next season, but no one beneath that quartet is projected to earn more than $5 million.

It could still be tough to manage all the major contracts while making sure there is enough depth to compete with the Lakers, Clippers and others, but a major offseason splash is never fully out of the question given the Warriors' recent track record.

